Don’t miss the chance to see classic family favourite film on Hastings Pier

As part of Coastal Currents 2018, there is a family event on Hastings Pier with the screening of a real feelgood classic.

The Red Balloon (U) will be shown on Saturday September 22 from 10.30am in the Birch Room. Tickets £5 adults and children (£3 in receipt of benefit). Book through Spools Out Facebook Page – facebook.com/spoolsoutfilm.

The Red Balloon is described as one of the greatest films about childhood ever made, directed by Albert Lamorisse who used his son Pascal in the central role; this is the story of the friendship between a young boy and a balloon as they roam the streets of Paris, finding peril, joy, absurdity, freedom and kindness.

