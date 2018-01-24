Don’t miss this latest gem from Aardman

Fresh from the makers of Wallace and Grommit and Shaun The Sheep comes Early Man which you can see at the Hastings Odeon from Friday.

Early Man has been described as “a prehistoric pleasure” and is directed by four time Academy Award winner Nick Park of Aardman Animations. Set at the dawn of time, Early Man tells the story of courageous caveman Dug and his best friend Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City to save their home. The film is voiced by a star cast including Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams and Timothy Spall.