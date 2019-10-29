Duncan James is Aladdin at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

Blue star Duncan James can’t wait to play Aladdin in this year’s fabulous family panto at the White Rock Theatre.

The spectacular show is at the Hastings venue from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 29, and the entertainer has expressed his enthusiasm in a special video message.

Duncan James

Organisers promise a magic carpet ride you’ll never forget with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients, plus lots of laugh-out-loud comedy, great special effects, superb songs and plenty of chances to boo, hiss and cheer.

A spokesperson said: “Best-known as a member of the band Blue, Duncan and his band mates released five studio albums and 16 singles, collaborated with artists including Stevie Wonder and Elton John and represented the UK in the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Duncan has appeared in the West End in Chicago and Legally Blonde, and has appeared on numerous television programmes, including Soapstar Superstar and Dancing on Ice where he made it to the final. In 2015 Duncan starred as Tick in Pricilla Queen of the Desert the Musical at various theatres across the UK and began filming his role of policeman Ryan Knight in Hollyoaks. His recurring role saw him nominated at the 2017 National Television Awards for Best Soap Newcomer.”

Aladdin’s brother Wishee Washee will be played by Hastings panto favourite Ben Watson and Widow Twankey will be played by Tim ‘Sorryyyy’ McArthur.

There will be a special relaxed and signed performance on Thursday, December 19 (5pm).

Call the ticket office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk to purchase tickets online.

