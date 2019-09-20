Enter the topsy turvey world of Gilbert & Sullivan

Opera South East offers a musical journey through the world of Gilbert & Sullivan in Winchelsea, Battle and Bexhill this weekend,

A Rollicking Romp features excerpts from a superb selection of Savoy Operas, costumed and semi-staged.

Gary Marriott

The first show is on Friday, September 20 (7pm), at St Thomas the Martyr, Winchelsea.

The next is on Saturday, September 21 (7pm), at Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle, and the third is on Sunday, September 22 (7pm), at The Manor Barn, Bexhill.

The conductor will be Kenneth Roberts. The director is Karen McInally and the special guests will be Gary Marriott (tenor) and David Woloszko (bass).

A spokesperson said: “These operas created fanciful worlds where each absurdity is taken to its logical conclusion — fairies rub elbows with British Lords, flirting is a capital offence, gondoliers ascend to the monarchy, and pirates emerge as noblemen who have gone astray. Sullivan composed the music, contributing memorable melodies that could convey both humour and pathos.

“Gilbert & Sullivan’s operas have enjoyed broad and enduring international success and are still performed frequently throughout the English-speaking world. They introduced innovations in content and form that directly influenced the development of musical theatre through the 20th century. The operas have also influenced political discourse, literature, film and television and have been widely parodied and pastiched by humorists.

“If you enjoy the humour and the drama of the Savoy Operas this performance will keep you humming those memorable melodies for days to come. Don’t miss it!”

Tickets can be bought in advance from Gillian on 01424 425028 or from Winchelsea Farm Kitchen, High Street, Winchelsea. on 01797 226287.

Call the Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle, on 01424 777029, and call Second Spin, 14, Sackville Road, Bexhill TN39 3JL 01424 210894.

