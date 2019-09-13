Evening of music and song in aid of Hastings and Rother Samaritans

An evening of classical music and song will take place later this month in aid of a charity which provides emotional support to anyone in distress or struggling to cope.

Holy Trinity Church in Robertson Street will be the venue for the concert on September 21, which is raising money for Hastings and Rother Samaritans.

The line-up of musicians includes Guy Dagul, a classically trained concert pianist who is internationally renowned as a composer of film music.

Guy will be joined by soprano Lucy Thomas, who is well-known for her speciality of early music, and tenor Andrew Bain, who has recorded and performs the music of the great Mario Lanza. His repertoire includes the Nessun Dorma aria, complete with a strong Top C.

Violinist Alan Parmenter, a graduate of the Royal College with a glittering solo career as a virtuoso, and bass baritone Paul Newman, who has performed in opera and in recitals in America, India and Europe, complete the programme.

Paul is a Samaritan volunteer and the organiser of the fundraising concert.

The Royal Victoria Hotel is providing accommodation free of charge for the performers staying over.

Evie Harris, director of the Hastings and Rother Samaritans, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer such a wonderful event in the Holy Trinity Church for the local people of Hastings and Rother.

“This could only be achieved by the generosity of people both local and far and wide who have given up their time, services and resources in aid of the Hastings and Rother Samaritans without which this would be impossible.

“We are a self-funding charity with running costs of approximately £18,000 per year, so every penny raised counts.

“Last year we had 53 active volunteers at our branch and covered 13,349 inbound calls totalling 2,912 hours.

“We replied to 2,402 emails and 2,715 texts as well as seeing 139 face-to-face callers.

“We hope you will enjoy our musical event and are also able to gain a better insight into what your local Samaritans do.”

Tickets cost £10 and are available on the door or from the Hastings Tourist Information Office in advance. Refreshments will be available. Doors open at 6.30pm and the performance starts at 7pm.