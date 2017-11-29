Family fun gets festive at Hastings Stage Studio

Hastings Stage Studio is holding Christmas Workshops on Sunday.

Director Vanessa Polhammer said: “They were such a hit last year that by popular demand we had to bring them back. All participants will have fun learning Christmas-themed dancing, singing and acting, meeting the characters, plus a special gift from Santa. This is the Christmas event to book your children into. We have spoken to Santa and his elves, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Buddy the Elf. They all had such an amazing time last year that they really want to return and see all your happy faces again.”

The price of the workshop is £10 per child, accompanying adults get in for free. Age groups are pre-school age 2-5 years from 10-11am, juniors age 6-10 years from 11:30-12:30, and intermediates age 11-15 years from 1.30-2.30pm. Please pre-book to avoid disappointment.”

The Hastings Stage Studio is on York Gardens in Hastings town centre. For more information, times or booking call Vanessa on 07973 625 429.