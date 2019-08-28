Fantasy writer’s children’s story comes to life at Hastings Litfest

International best-selling author Kate O’Hearn is bringing her children’s story, The Caterpillar and the Blackbird, to Hastings Litfest.

The show takes place on Friday, August 30, (2pm-3.30pm), at St Mary in the Castle.

Describing her successful career in fantasy writing Kate said: “They say the journey of a writer is a lonely one. In many aspects, that’s true – for everyone looking at the writer and not for the writer themselves. For us, we are in another world filled with wondrous characters and exotic places. A writer is never lonely. We may be a little bit crazy and on occasion, we may talk to ourselves. But we’re never lonely.

“I took that journey into other worlds, but never imagined that my fantasy musings could lead to a career. After 16 books, published in more than 15 countries and 11 languages, I am starting my fifth children’s fantasy series and still love my work. But I never imagined that there could be any more dreams out there for me. I was wrong.

“This Friday will see a huge dream come true. My children’s story, The Caterpillar and the Blackbird, will be premier as part of the Hastings Literary Festival at St Mary in the Castle. It is being choreographed and performed by West End professionals Tom Dwyer, Katy-jo Murfin, Poppy-may Murfin and Lisa Linskey!

“When this started, I was beyond excited. But at the same time, I was anxious. After all, when I write, I have control (well as much as the characters will give me) but now, others were interpreting my words and putting their own mark on them. Would it work? Would I like it?

“Then I visited the rehearsals and saw the dancing and singing. Suddenly the words weren’t mine anymore. They belonged to the living caterpillar and blackbird – they were real, and they were awesome!

“Poppy-may as the caterpillar is enchanting. All the cast are amazing in this spectacular event.

“Being a writer is awesome. But seeing my characters come to life leaves me beyond words.”

Tickets for The Caterpillar and the Blackbird are going fast. Each child that attends will receive a colouring book of the story. Tickets are free but must be pre-booked either at St Mary in the Castle or via the Hastings Litfest website.

People can also meet Kate at the Heroines and Monsters event at Hastings Library from 10am-11.30am.