Fearless Young Musician of the Year joins RPO for gala concert

Hastings International Piano Festival presents a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Gala Concert with BBC Young Musician of the Year 2019 Martin James Bartlett.

The special event starts at 7pm on Saturday, February 29, at the White Rock Theatre.

It also stars two other 2019 Hastings Piano Competition prizewinners: 2019 winner Fumiya Koido and 2019 prizewinner Sylvia Jiang.

The concert features Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 (with Sylvia), Ravel Piano Concerto in G (with Martin) and Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 2 ( with Fumiya).

A Piano Festival spokesperson said: “For more than seven decades the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has been at the forefront of music-making in the UK. Its home base since 2004 at London’s Cadogan Hall serves as a springboard for seven principal residencies as well as more than 45 concerts per year in long-term partnership venues across the country, often in areas where access to live orchestral music is very limited. In London, the Orchestra’s regular performances at Cadogan Hall are complemented by a distinguished series at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and a popular series at the Royal Albert Hall. With a wider reach than any other UK large ensemble, the RPO has truly become Britain’s national orchestra.

“Joining the RPO on stage will be Martin James Bartlett. Martin possesses a fearless technique and plays with a wisdom and elegance far beyond his years. He won BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2014 since when he has performed with orchestras including the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Tokyo Symphony Orchestra. In 2017 Bartlett was one of the 30 competitors in the final rounds of the Van Cliburn Competition, held in Fort Worth, Texas.”

The conductor will be Jessica Cottis.

Tickets cost £22.50-£82.50 (VIP). Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The inaugural Hastings International Piano Festival takes place from February 26 to March 8 and features concerts from some of the most celebrated artists. Visit www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org to find out more.

