Feel the joy of Zumba with Sunday fun fitness class

Get the whole family fit and having fun with Sunday Zumba in Hastings

The class costs £4 per adult, £1 per additional adult in the group, and under-16s are free but must be accompanied by an adult. No booking necessary. Teacher Daisy Estell said: “The feedback I’ve had is that people have wanted to come to classes and get fit, but have either had to find childcare or bring their child with them who sits around feeling bored and left out, probably on a tablet of some kind! With this class the whole family is able to get a workout without even realising.”