Feelgood fun with Fisherman’s Friends at Kino Rye

If you are looking for a classic feel-good film for families with older children then Fisherman’s Friends (12A) will not disappoint.

This is the story of how fast-living, cynical London music executive heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he’s pranked by his boss into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen.

As he’s drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he’s forced to re-evaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means. This comedy stars Daniel Mays, James Purefoy, Tuppence Middleton and Noel Clarke. There are showings at Kino Rye on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday - check www.kinodgital.co.uk for details.

