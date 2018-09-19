Festival still has treats in store this September

Coastal Currents swings into the final week of its unique programme of art, performance, music and conversation with plenty of delights yet to come.

They include artists Becky Beasley and Melanie Wilson in conversation at Hastings Arts Forum on Marina, St Leonards, from 7-9pm on Saturday September 22 in advance of a brand new music theatre performance by Melanie the following Saturday, September 29.

Live Long And Die Out with the Fuel Theatre Company combines contemporary multi-vocal music, improvisation, electronic sound and new writing, at the Opus Theatre, Cambridge Road, Hastings. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £5 (£3 concessions) through coastalcurrents.org.uk/melaniewilson. Booking is required.

There is still time to catch the mOTHer augmented reality app created by ZEROH. Folk tale It Came From The Sea has been written by local author Gareth E. Rees, and is released in chapters to smart phones during the festival. The tale is narrated by singer and musician Jessica Banks and the app is supported by real world actions. Further information at zerohstudio.com/mother.

At Hastings Arts Forum nine contemporary artists explore Virginia Woolf’s “streams of consciousness” novels. Through installation, sculpture, photography, sound and video they reveal how Woolf’s themes are relevant today. Wavelengths is open daily from 11-5pm with a late evening to meet the artists this evening (Friday September 21) from 6.30-8.30pm

Take a trip to Rye Creative Centre in New Road this evening and tomorrow (September 22) when New Road Artists open their studios. This is a chance to view and buy from the artists and makers, including paintings, sculpture, printmaking, photography and textiles. Open from 5-8pm this evening (Friday) and from 11-4pm tomorrow (Saturday). By Carole Buchan.

