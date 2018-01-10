Find out why Coco won its Golden Globe this week

Catch Golden Globe winner Coco at Hastings Odeon over the weekend - check www.odeon.co.uk for times and booking.

The Pixar film won this year’s award for Best Animated Motion Picture over a field of other great contenders including Loving Vincent, The Boss Baby, Ferdinand, and The Breadwinner.

Coco is centered on a Mexican cultural celebration and tells the story of an aspiring musician who has to face his family’s prejudices against music. On the Day of the Dead, he ventures into the Land of the Dead and encounters his ancestor, a legendary singer. Coco took Pixar six years to produce.