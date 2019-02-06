Free charity awareness Art Workshop The Mayor of Hastings learns some thrifty upcycling skills

The Mayor of Hastings, councillor Nigel Sinden launched a week-long charity Art Workshop and learned some thrifty skills on how to upcycle old shoes this week.

The fun event was organised by local artist Sheryl Hall to raise awareness of Narcolepsy UK and is being held at Rock House Meeting Room, Cambridge Road, Hastings, until Sunday, February 10, 10-4pm.

Sheryl has Narcolepsy with Cataplexy.

She said: “Raising awareness for Narcolepsy UK is a priority for those with this debilitating and misunderstood condition.

“Narcolepsy UK have provided a donation box for those wishing to donate but it is not a requirement.”

Local artist Susan Cleland and Mayor of Hastings Councillor Nigel Sinden are pictured at the workshop.