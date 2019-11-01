French horn player Jim Rattigan visits Hastings with 12-piece jazz band

Jim Rattigan’s Pavillon are set to perform at the next Jazz Hastings gig on Tuesday, November 5.

The event starts at 8.30pm (doors 7.45pm) at East Hastings Sea Angling Association, The Stade.

A spokesperson for Jazz Hastings said: “Jim Rattigan is a rare thing in jazz: a French horn player who for many years has also headed and composed for his own 12-piece group called Pavillon.”

“Jim founded Pavillon – it’s the French term for the ‘bell’ of a French horn – in 2000. Since then the group, each member of which can safely be described as ‘a player of note’, has recorded five CDs, with another in the pipeline. This appearance will be part of an Arts Council funded live tour.

“Jim Rattigan studied at Trinity College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music and for six years was a member of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. During that time he was also always playing jazz and eventually he decided to devote himself to it full time.

“Since then he has performed all over the world both as a jazz soloist and as a member of a wide variety of bands. He has written music for film, television and radio and worked with many mainstrean artists including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney and Burt Bacharach, to name just a few.

“He has also toured with Tony Bennet.

“In a review of one of Pavillon’s CDs, Dave Gelly in The Guardian described Rattigan as ‘a composer with a canny approach when it comes to combining the sounds of various instruments. The distinctive voice of the horn becomes familiar as it weaves among the saxophones and trumpets and takes its turn among the soloists’.”

Jim’s band also features Martin Speake, Andy Panayi and Mick Foster on saxophones; Percy Purseglove, Steve Fishwisk and Robbie Robson on trumpets; Mark Nightingale and Sarah Williams on trombones; Hans Koller on piano; Dave Whitford on double bass and Gene Calderazzo on drums.

Tickets cost £10 on the door or £3 for under 18s. Call the venue on 01424 250221 or visit jazzhastings.co.uk. Find out more about Jim’s music at jimrattigan.com.

The next gig at Jazz Hastings is on Tuesday, December 17, when Dave O’Higgins and Rob Luft play Monk and Trane. The concert features Scott Flanigan on organ and Rod Youngs on drums.

