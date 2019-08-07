Full cast announced for Blood Brothers at White Rock Theatre, Hastings

The full cast has been revealed for the autumn tour of Blood Brothers, which heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre from November 12-16.

The international smash hit, presented by Bill Kenwright, stars Lyn Paul who will be playing Mrs Johnstone for the last time.

Lyn Paul with the previous cast

Joel Benedict plays Eddie, with Danielle Corlass as Linda, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Chloe Taylor as Mrs Lyons. Alexander Patmore returns to the production as Mickey with Robbie Scotcher as the narrator.

The other cast members will by Tim Churchill, Graham Martin, Gemma Brodrick, Hannah Barr, Graeme Kinniburgh, Shaun McCourt and Connor Bannister.

Tickets for Hastings performances are £23.50-£26.50. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk to purchase tickets online.

Written by celebrated playwright Willy Russell in 1981 (and performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school), Blood Brothers remains one of the most popular musicals to this day. The show opened at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983 and ran in London’s West End for 24 years, racking up more than 10,000 performances. It has found worldwide success too, with sell-out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, and it has won four awards for Best Musical in London. Blood Brothers has also received seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

A spokesperson said: “Blood Brothers tells the moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes ‘A Bright New Day’, ‘Marilyn Monroe’ and the emotionally charged hit ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’.

“When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

“It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer, which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax. A sensational cast, brilliant book, show stopping music, remarkable staging and five-star performances make Blood Brothers an enthralling night of entertainment.”

This production is directed by Bob Tomson and Bill Kenwright and designed by Andy Walmsley. The sound is designed By Dan Samson with the lighting designed by Nick Richings and musical direction from Kelvin Towse.

