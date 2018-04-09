Gearing up for a creative and comic blend of summer festivals in 2018

Back in Hastings this summer are two feelgood events which are real crowd-pleasers - Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival from June 13-17, and Hastings Fringe Festival, throughout July.

An explosion of laughter is promised from the Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival team with 100 comedy shows from some of the funniest established and emerging comedians in the country who are performing over 10 venues over five days. Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival is a free event with pay-what-you-want donation.

Organisers Chris Young and Jake Alexander said: “This is now our third year, and we promise this will be our biggest Fringe yet, with dozens of Edinburgh Fringe previews, and some really exciting acts confirmed. We are happy that we can continue to develop and grow the festival and bring laughter to the Hastings community. We have 10 venues confirmed, as well as the Comedy Shack on Butlers Gap, with shows for all ages.”

Hastings Fringe Festival returns for its fourth successive year. Throughout July, venues across Hastings will be buzzing with creative talent, showcasing theatre, music, poetry, spoken word and cabaret. The Hastings Film Fringe also returns, providing a platform for local, national and international filmmakers to showcase feature-length and short films across a range of genres.

“This year’s Fringe is bigger and better than ever,” said festival artistic director Heather Alexander. “The response to our call-out has been amazing, with so many talented individuals and groups all wanting to participate. We’ll be featuring a host of interactive and diverse performances, including exciting Theatre events, and one or two surprises.”

In 2018, the Festivals are collaborating to give a bigger stage to talent and promote the vibrant cultural scene.

“This is great news for Hastings,” added Heather, “Both Fringes are places where you can always enjoy eclectic performances and discover some of the best new talent first, taking home those moments that truly stick in the memory.”

Free brochures with full listings for Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival are now available, as well as listings and information on Hastings Fringe Festival website.