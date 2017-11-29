Get creative at HiFest 2017 with loads of stuff to enjoy

There is plenty of family activities this weekend at Hastings Illustration Festival, otherwise known as HiFest 2017.

Now in its fourth year, HiFest will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday at Printworks on Claremont in the town centre as well as other venues around America Ground such as The Palace and Wow And Flutter.

Interactive, family-friendly activities including creative drawing exercises with Lorna Scobie, Coffee Cup Characters with Scott Garrett and screenprinting with Little Mashers. There is a wide programme of talks, workshops, exhibitions, screenings and live drawing happening throughout the weekend. Tickets £5 for adults, under-16s free.