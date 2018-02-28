Get creative with DLWP’s drop-in art

Look-Think-Make is a creative session for families at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday.

This is a chance to look at artworks, think about the ideas behind them, and be inspired to make to make your own artwork. On view at the moment is for instance colourful and textural work by Caroline Achaintre which is hanging on the first floor or digital work by Yemi Awosile.

The session last from 2–4pm and these drop-in family friendly creative activities invite visitors to respond to ideas and materials found within the exhibitions, with support from friendly gallery staff and volunteers.

Suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is £1 per person.