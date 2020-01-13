Hastings International Piano Festival joins forces with National Youth Jazz Orchestra

The Inaugural Hastings International Piano Festival has announced an exciting partnership with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra (NYJO) to launch their ambitious 2020 educational offer.

In the lead up to the 2020 Piano Festival, Hastings Piano will host a series of inspirational workshops with NYJO Associates in three local secondary schools: Hastings Academy, Ark Alexandra and St Richards.

This work has been made possible by the generous support of the Isabel Blackman Foundation.

Each school will receive three visits from a group of NYJO practitioners who will work with children of varied musical ability, developing young musicians’ skills and musical confidence. At the end of the project the children from all three schools will join together for a massed rehearsal ahead of a concert/sharing session for other students. These workshops will address the fundamentals of jazz performance practise such as; feel, ensemble skills and improvisation. All young musicians will learn melodies by ear, explore harmonic possibilities and gain confidence improvising.

This partnership marks the launch of an extensive range of Youth Engagement Opportunities that Hastings International Piano is offering alongside the inaugural Piano Festival. This includes free tickets to many of the festival concerts as well as a wide range of workshops, school visits and inspirational talks from the international artists.

The 2020 Hastings International Piano Festival will take place from February 26 to March 8 at the White Rock Theatre and St Mary in the Castle, featuring some of the most celebrated artists including headliner Rufus Wainwright with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jazz Queen Claire Martin with guest artist Liane Carroll, Oscar winning film composer Rachel Porter, Sam Smith’s song-writer and collaborator Reuben James with his ten-piece band, songwriter Guy Chambers, The Puppini Sisters with The Pasadena Roof Orchestra, Actors Patricia Hodge and Alex Jennings with pianist Lucy Parham, BBC Young Musician of The Year Martin James Bartlett and film critic Mark Kermode and his band The Dodge Brothers.

The Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition returns in 2021.

