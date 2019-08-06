Hastings Pride update: More acts announced for 2019 programme

Even more acts have been announced for this year’s Hastings Pride festival, which takes place at The Oval from midday to 10pm on Sunday, August 25.

The latest additions are Booty Luv and Maggie K de Monde.

Alibi

Booty Luv are an incredible pop duo with huge, silky smooth voices and a variety of superb disco grooves. They are signed to the Hed Kandi record label.

A spokesperson said: “Born of Big Brovaz success, the chart-topping duo Booty Luv have made quite a splash in the house music pond. Cherise and Nadia parted from the mixed sex R ‘n’ B group Big Brovaz after considerable triumph following their launch in 2002. Having scored numerous hits with songs such as ‘Favourite Things’ and ‘Nu Flow’, Big Brovaz were famed for their unique and diverse musical style.

“Four years later and Booty Luv’s debut single saw them blast their way to the top. ‘Boogie 2nite’- a cover of the Tweet song dropped on the Hed Kandi label and peaked at number 2 in the UK singles chart spending a total of eight weeks in the top 10. Not stopping there, the ladies released ‘Shine’, which fast became their second top 10 single. Followed shortly by September’s ‘Don’t Mess With My Man’ which, after taking over Radio 1’s play list, topping the national club charts, and receiving rave reviews all over the country the track went on be an Ibiza summer anthem in 2007, burning up all of the island’s hottest dance floors.”

Maggie K de Monde is a singer-songwriter known for her work with the British pop duo Scarlet Fantastic. She is set to join electronic rock ’n’ roll band Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic onstage for a special performance of her hit, ‘No Memory’.

DJ Harry Gay

The theme for this year’s Hastings Pride is ‘heroes’ and the festival is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City.

Former Sugababes singer Mutya Buena is set to perform, headlining The Fountain on Queens’ slot, which will take over the main stage for 90 minutes.

The other Fountain acts include campaigner, community organiser and DJ Harry Gay; the award-winning trans actress and cabaret performer Mzz Kimberley; avant garde vocalist and drag queen Holestar; South London diva and West End performer Vinegar Strokes; and multi-talented force of nature Dave The Bear.

The daytime line-up features Sigue Sigue Sputnik, as well as contemporary folk musician Hannah Scott, whose distinctive voice, melodies and lyrics have won her plenty of fans.

Sigue Sigue Sputnik

The Happy Maureens are an East Sussex based rock and pop five-piece who will play a selection of favourites from the ’60s to the ’90s.

The rest of the daytime acts will be Son of a Tutu; Helen Sharpe and the soulshine band; Lovinia Belle; Stage Production Alicia, Skye and Adam; Charlie House; Jane Jenkinson; Tap on Tap and Commercial Edge Dance.

The evening line-up will feature Hastings indie band Alibi, who are set to perform their farewell gig for Hastings Pride.

Energetic pop songstress Channy will also be there. She has become very popular on the festival circuit and has performed in support slots for artists like Jess Glynne, Olly Murs, Scouting for Girls and more.

Hannah Scott

A spokesperson said: “Channy is currently working with high end producers in London on her original material and is all set for 2019 to be her biggest festival season to date. Channy has already performed at Durham Pride, Lancaster Pride, Barnsley Pride, Morecambe Pride, Manchester – Be Proud Weekend, Pride in Liverpool and is booked across an additional eight Pride Festivals alone this year, including Leeds alongside Tulisa.”

Other evening acts include Tequila Blue and Jerri-Leigh.

The other hosts and DJs at this year’s festival will be Nikki Bockerglory, Helen Scott and Julie Tyson from Kane FM.

There are various events taking place in Hastings Pride week from Saturday to Saturday, August 17-24, and the event on Sunday, August 25, also features comedy and cabaret.

Find out more on the Hastings Pride Twitter and Facebook pages.

Visit the official Hastings Pride 2019 website here.

MZZ Kimberly

