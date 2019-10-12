I Fagiolini at St Mary in the Castle: Hastings Early Music Festival

This year the internationally famous vocal ensemble, I Fagiolini, will be performing their new immersive concert ‘Leonardo Shaping the Invisible’ at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, on Friday, October 18.

The Hastings Early Music Festival

If your perception of the classical concert is of audiences sitting in silence listening to unfamiliar music then applauding politely, you might be surprised by Baroque for Babies, just one of the events that has already taken place at the Hastings Early Music Festival.

Director Jane Gordon said: “We want to break down as many of the barriers to enjoying music as we can so this year there are as many relaxed events and open rehearsals as there are concerts. This is quite deliberate as we want to encourage both those who love early music and those who may never have encountered it to feel they are equally welcome. Baroque for Babies is a new direction for us but one which we hope will encourage families to feel that they are welcome. At a time when cinemas and theatres are running relaxed showings it is surely time for the classical music world to do the same? It is also important that people enjoy these events as an essential part of the Festival, not something that is added on afterwards. There is no Fringe at HEMF.”

Last year opened with a stunning performance by The Sixteen under Harry Christophers and this year features the famous vocal ensemble, I Fagiolini. They will be performing their new immersive concert Leonardo Shaping the Invisible, celebrating the artist on the 500th anniversary of his death, at St Mary in the Castle on Friday, October 18 (7pm). This critically acclaimed programme, introduced by Leonardo expert Professor Martin Kemp, will match projections of Da Vinci’s iconic art with vocal masterworks.

The Concert by Candlelight is also at St Mary’s on Thursday, October 17 (7pm), performed by Hastings Early Music Festival Baroque, the Festival Ensemble, featuring international period instrument specialists.

For the other events, BBC New Generation Artists the Consone Quartet perform at the Kino Teatr at the Sunday afternoon chamber music platform (3pm, Oct 20), and pianist Jan Rautio performs Bach In Focus at the Friday morning coffee concert (11am, Oct 18, St Mary in the Castle).

Each concert has a parallel supporting event, including open rehearsals and a chance to speak to performers.