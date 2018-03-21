Ingenious and creative automata show on pier

Do not miss the chance to admire the amazing exhibition celebrating the history and development of automata on Hastings Pier, with Cabaret Mechanical Theatre.

The exhibition runs until April 15 from 10am to 5pm each day.

Automata on the Pier features ingenious works by renowned artists Paul Spooner, Keith Newstead, Ron Fuller, Peter Markey, Matt Smith and Carlos Zapata, as well as creations by members of the Craftivist Network, a consortium of community organisations. Photographed is Sarah Alexander of Cabaret Mechanical Theatre. initiator and curator of the event.