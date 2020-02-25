Jason Manford coming to the White Rock Theatre in 2021

Jason Manford is heading to Hastings with a date at the White Rock Theatre on April 30 2021

The popular Manchester-born and bred comedian will bring his Like Me show to the town next year.

After a busy few years hosting his Absolute Radio show, performing in the West End, acting, presenting on prime time TV, and even singing while disguised as a hedgehog, the all-round entertainer is excited to return to comedy.

Credited for his “expert observational comedy” (The Gurdian) he’s a critically acclaimed comic. Jason is currently touring with the cast of Curtains, a whodunnit musical from the creators of Chicago and Cabaret.

After appearing in the West End production, Manford is carrying on his role as lead detective Frank Cioffi.

He recently impressed fans of the prime time Saturday night ITV show The Masked Singer when he made it all the way to the final (beating the likes of Katherine Jenkins, CeeLo Green, Kelis and Justin Hawkins!) and was revealed as the Hedgehog.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 28) at 10am, with pre-sale on Wednesday (February 26 at 10am) and are priced £34/White Rock Friends: £2.50 off, visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.