Jazz musician Mike Hatchard leads one-day Sound Waves workshop

Sound Waves Community Choir is holding a one-day jazz workshop with Sussex singer Mike Hatchard on Saturday, November 16.

The event starts at 10.45am and runs until 4pm at the Salvation Army Hall, St Andrews Square, Hastings.

Sound Waves Community Choir at the Big Sing in aid of St Michaels Hospice

A choir spokesperson said: “Mike is a fine jazz pianist and raconteur and a very entertaining singer and teacher who will lead us through and teach us some wonderful jazz numbers.

“Mike has had an extraordinarily diverse career as a musician. He began as the pianist for the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, and subsequently toured America with Cleo Laine and the John Dankworth Quintet. He has also worked with Matt Monro, David Essex, the Pasadena Roof Orchestra, Barbara Thompson’s Paraphernalia, the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, Julia Migenes Johnson and Liane Carroll.”

The workshop costs £30 and is open to everyone, including those who are completely inexperienced. To register, or to find out more, email events@soundwaveschoir.org.uk or visit www.soundwaveschoir.org.uk.

Places are limited and the organisers are advising people to book early.

Sound Waves is a large Hastings-based community choir that’s open to everyone. Members usually sing a cappella (without accompaniment) with a repertoire that includes folk, opera, gospel, jazz, rock and pop. The singers meet and rehearse on Tuesday evenings in the Salvation Army Hall, St Andrew’s Square, Hastings.

The group’s musical director is Debbie Warren who leads most of the rehearsals and performances. The choir also invites guest musical directors to run workshops. Some recent workshop leaders have included Chan Reid (folk), Lianne Carroll (jazz) and Daniel Thomas (gospel).

Sound Waves Community Choir often performs at Sussex events and regularly makes donations to charity. This year the choir is supporting Hastings Street Pastors, an organisation that provides help to vulnerable people on the streets at night. Over the past ten years, the choir has raised more than £17,500 for Sussex charities.

Members are now rehearsing for their Christmas concert on December 13 (7.30pm), at All Saints Church, Old Town, Hastings.

Lesley Sharp, Sir Simon Russell Beale and Lucy Parham support piano concerto competition. Click here to read more.

Duncan James is Aladdin at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre. Click here to read more.

Joe Stilgoe’s Christmas celebration comes to St Mary in the Castle. Click here to read more.

John Lydon heads to White Rock Theatre as part of a unique UK tour. Click here to read more.