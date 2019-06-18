Jazz singer at the Kino-Teatr on Saturday

Hailed by The Sunday Times as ‘Our finest jazz singer’, for over thirty years Claire Martin has held audiences spellbound by her interpretation of song lyrics and her ability to reveal their stories with trademark warmth and authenticity. The British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors (BASCA) gave her a Gold Badge Award in October 2018 and in November she was awarded her eighth British Jazz Award for Vocalist of the Year.

Now Claire Martin OBE comes to the Kino-Teatr on Saturday (June 22) with a Swedish trio for an unmissable evening of song.

Starting at 7.30pm, tickets cost £20.