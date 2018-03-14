Join in the adventures of Peter Rabbit and his sisters

If there is a feelgood family classic that’s been waiting to be made into a movie it must be Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter.

Fortunately this has been addressed and the film is released on Friday March 16 at venues including Hastings Odeon which has an offer of free rabit ears for every child.

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters- Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail - enjoy spending their days in Mr McGregor’s garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner tries to get rid of Peter.

The film is voiced by stars such as James Corden, Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley.