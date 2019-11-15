Last chance to see Blood Brothers at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

Blood Brothers has gone down a storm at Hastings White Rock Theatre this week and the customer reviews have been fantastic.

Tickets are now selling fast for the final performances but there’s still time to reserve a seat.

The long-running musical is in town until Saturday, November 16 (Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 2.30pm and 7.30pm). Tickets cost £24.50-£26.50 with discounts for White Rock Friends. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Customer reviews:

Peter Harrison: “Love this production. You will laugh and cry.”

Elise Grimwood: “Anyone seeing this over the next few nights is in for a treat. Amazing performances from all and such a great story. Take your tissues!”

Nicci Bance: “Saw this last night. If you see one show this year go see this incredible performance.”

Claire Furnell: “Oh my God! Seriously the best thing I’ve ever seen at White Rock. Amazing actors, amazing story line...just amazing! Definitely recommend to everyone.”

Deborah Leyser Robertson: “My goodness, this was outstanding. Better than I remember seeing (three times) in the West End. I was crying at the third song ‘Easy Terms’. Wish I could see the last seven shows!”

Blood Brothers tells the moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes ‘A Bright New Day’, ‘Marilyn Monroe’ and the emotionally charged hit ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet.

It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax.

“The definitive Mrs Johnstone” (Manchester Evening News) Lyn Paul returns to the iconic role for the final time. Having first played her in 1997 and on numerous tours, Lyn played Mrs Johnstone in the final West End performances at the Phoenix Theatre in 2012.

