Let Dumbo fly into your heart in new family movie screening at Kino Rye

Fall in love with Dumbo all over again with the new film from Disney and visionary director Tim Burton. There are screenings from Friday at Kino Rye - check www.kinodigital.co.uk for times.

In an all-new grand live-action adventure Dumbo (PG) expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.

Circus owner Max Medici enlists former star Holt Farrier and his children Milly and Joe to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughing stock in a struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere, who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Watch Dumbo soar to new heights, starring Michel Keaton, Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Danny DeVito and Alan Arkin.

