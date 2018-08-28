Literary salon Polari On Sea is back in Hastings

You need wait no longer - London’s award-winning LGBT+ literary salon will shortly return to Hastings.

Founded in 2007, Polari has been showcasing the best in established and emerging LGBT+ literary talent for 11 years. Based at London’s Southbank Centre, the salon also tours regularly, supported by Arts Council England.

Hosted by author Paul Burston with guests RJ Arkhipov, Jane Harris and VG Lee, this upcoming event will be held at The Printworks on Claremont, in Hastings, on Wednesday September 19 from 7.30pm; tickets cost £8 with £6 concessions.

RJ Arkhipov broke into poetry through fashion in 2013 when his anagram poem, Reflexion, was published in an international fashion magazine.

His poem Inkwell, written using his own blood as ink, gained international notoriety as a form of poetic protest against the gay blood donor ban. His first collection, Visceral, was published in July.

Jane Harris’s best-selling debut novel, The Observations (2006), was shortlisted for the Orange Prize and chosen by Richard and Judy as one of 100 Books of the Decade. Her second novel, Gillespie & I (2011) and third, Sugar Money (2017), were also shortlisted for prestigious awards.

VG Lee is the author of five novels and a collection of short stories. She is also a regular contributor of humour to The Lady Magazine.

She has just completed her second collection of short stories, Oh You Pretty Thing, to be published in February 2019.

Paul Burston, Polari’s founder and chair, is the author of five novels including the WH Smith bestseller The Black Path and he has just completed his sixth novel.

read more: Hastings LitFest welcomes patron Sir David Hare back to his hometown