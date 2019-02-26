Make sure your umbrella is stellar for Hastings Fat Tuesday parade

Give yourself the glam to shine in Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival’s seafront parade on Sunday March 3 by pimping up your umbrella at a free workshop on Saturday March 2.

Radiator Arts will show you how at The Stade Hall, in Hastings Old Town, from 11am until 4pm, and there is also one at Ore Community Centre in Old London Road. The workshops are free and suitable for everyone - children must be accompnaied by an adult.

You will need about an hour but you can spend longer if you wish and there will be a range of material to use. Bring your own umbrella if possible, but there will be a limited number there to use. For more info email radiatorarts@btconnect.com. Photo Frank Copper.

