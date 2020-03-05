New music video filmed in Hastings: ‘Old Street’ by The Greeners is out now

A surreal new music video that was shot in Hastings is online now for everyone to see.

The filming of ‘Old Street’ by folk-pop outfit The Greeners took place in Gotham Alley, next to The Printworks, on Sunday, February 2.

It features the three musicians – Sonya Cullingford (violinist and vocalist), Augustina Seymour (cellist) and James Traherne (guitarist and vocalist) – playing their instruments and performing a strange, slow-motion dance routine while dressed in sharp suits.

Exploring themes of childhood, nostalgia and growing up, the video includes a moving sequence in which Sonya performs a duet with her ‘younger self’. It also features some striking images of Sonya dancing on a fire escape with an umbrella covered in fairy lights.

The quirky and bittersweet video was directed by Hastings-based filmmaker Bindu De Stoppani who also directed the 2017 comedy drama Finding Camille, as well as the romantic 2012 movie Jump.

“The music is right up my street,” she told the Hastings Observer in February. “I had a meeting with the band and we talked about various ideas and the inspiration I might have had from listening to it, and what their ideas were around their vision of the song and what the song meant to them. Through that I created a sort of mood board of pictures and photographs.”

Click here to read our full interview with Bindu and the band from last month.

Find out more about The Greeners at www.thegreeners.org or follow the band on Twitter or Facebook.

Hastings Women of Film and TV

Bindu De Stoppani will be one of the guest speakers at the ‘Hastings Women of Film and TV’ event at Kino-Teatr, St Leonards, on Sunday, March 8 (2pm).

The afternoon will feature several short films by Calypso Cragg, Cheryl White, Claudia Kappenberg, Helen Jacey, Jody Sabral, Kate Grey, Lisa Clifford, Lisa Harmer, Nadene Ghouri and Sara Jordan.

The other guest speaker will be Aisling O’Connor – BBC Head of Commissioning.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Hastings area. Click here to read more.

Boney M, Maizie Williams and Odyssey bring disco, funk and soul to Hastings. Click here to read more.