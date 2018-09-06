New show on Hastings Pier uses materials from 2010 fire

A new exhibition opens on Sunday (September 9) at the visitor centre on Hastings Pier - The Hastings Show features the work of local glass designer Alison Purdy. On display will be a collection of unique decorative mirrors, all inspired by the town of Hastings. Many of these mirrors are created using wood and metal salvaged during the refurbishment of

Hastings Pier following the devastating fire of 2010. Also featured will be work from John Cole, official photographer for the pier restorations,and Stewart Walton, watercolour artist and creator of much of the wooden furniture on the pier.Entry is free and accessible. Suitable for all ages but children must be supervised. See www.purdyshop.com Facebook/PurdyGlass