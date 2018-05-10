PICTURES: Fun in the sun at a Bexhill Old Town May Day Fair

Hundreds of local residents and visitors basked in glorious sunshine to join the celebrations at Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society’s May Day Fair.

The annual event, held at Barrack Hall Park, Bexhill Old Town on Bank Holiday Monday (May 7) is the thirteenth May Day Fair that local charity Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society’s (BOTPS) has organised.

May Day event at Barrack Hall Park, Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-180805-091034001

Bexhill deputy mayor Councillor Abul Azad officially opened the fair. He said: “I am delighted to be taking part in this event and opening the May Day celebration.

“There are a variety of activities and amusements for all ages to come and participate in together.

“Thank you to Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society for bringing these celebrations to our town.”

The fair provided plenty of bank holiday fun for visitors of all ages. An upbeat procession by the Stix Drummers got the proceedings off to a cracking start.

Highlight of the day was when Cllr Azad took on the ceremonial duties of crowning this year’s May Queen, Abigail Wheeler, her two princesses Caitlin Masters and Rosie Cooper, and Chimney Sweep Charlie Hambelton.

BOTPS chairman, Dorothy Smith says the May Queen and her court play a key role in the life of the Old Town.

She said: “They support Bexhill Carnival and also help Father Christmas and his reindeer when they visit Bexhill in December.”

There was a wealth of entertainment throughout the day including Traditional Maypole dancing which took centre stage with King Offa Dancers. Local favourites ESSPA, Jo Wood and the Hooe Village Band provided musical entertainment, and youngsters were kept amused with donkey rides, blood hounds, a sand art stall, Bexhill furry friends, RVA’s mini games, Bosco the clown, vintage fairground rides, Punch and Judy, a climbing wall, coconut shy, target football, gyroscope and the Scouts were raising funds for their upcoming visit to the world jamboree.

Dorothy added: “It was wonderful to welcome so many people of all ages to the Old Town and there were lots of families.

“A huge thank you goes to our brilliant Events Committee for organising such a great event.”

BOTPS is always looking for helpers. Anyone who is you would like to support, contact them at admin@botps.org.uk or call 01424 732642.

