Public gets a chance to see preview of new project

Barefoot Opera is staging a preview of its new people’s opera, Bloom Britannia, inspired by our lives on the South Coast.

This will be on Sunday April 28 between 5-6pm at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

It was recently announced that Bloom Britannia is attracting interest far and wide, and that Damon Albarn, of British rock band Blur and virtual band Gorillaz, has offered to act as patron on the project. With a team including composer Orlando Gough, librettist Stephen Plaice and leading director Polly Graham, the audience can expect the unexpected. Tickets for preview available by donation from DLWP.

