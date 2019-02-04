Punk poet Sean McGowan coming to Blackmarket VIP in Hastings

Punk poet Sean McGowan heads to Hastings Blackmarket VIP on Friday February 15.

The young and talented performer is on an extensive UK tour with a full live band to perform tracks from his debut album Son Of The Smith; a record produced by Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly.

Seán is stepping up his already considerable efforts to bring his smart wordplay and clash of sad and riotous tunes to everyone he can muster.

Following the release of his debut album Son Of The Smith in May 2018 - available on vinyl, CD and download from Xtra Mile Recordings - Seán has had opportunity to show all sorts of crowds what he’s made of.

His biggest show saw him performing main stage at the legendary Camden Roundhouse as one of the main supports at Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings II. He toured with more friends such as well as his personal hero Billy Bragg and folk travellers The Levellers.

Tickets are on sale now from www.musicglue.com.