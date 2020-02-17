Ricky Gervais heads to Brighton with SuperNature

Ricky Gervais is set to bring his SuperNature tour to The Brighton Centre next month.

The venue has just announced that the iconic British comedian will perform on Wednesday, March 25 (7.30pm).

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, February 21, from 10am and start at £32.50. Call the box office on 0844 8471515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, (he received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy 2016 BAFTA/LA) Ricky Gervais is returning to stage with ‘SuperNature’ once again in 2020, following the global success of his recent Netflix stand-up special ‘Humanity’, which was his first in seven years.

“The creator and star of The Office, Extras, Derek, and the critically acclaimed recent hit After Life (Netflix), Ricky Gervais has won countless awards. Having enjoyed huge critical success for the outstanding first series of After Life, which was released on Netflix in March 2019, Ricky has since written and finished filming on a second series, which will land on Netflix in 2020. His hit series The Office is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes.”

