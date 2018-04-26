Screenings of animated movie Isle Of Dogs in Rye

If you haven’t yet seen Wes Anderson’s Isle Of Dogs it will be shown at Kino Rye this weekend, on Saturday April 28 and Sunday April 29 at 11am.

Set in a dystopian near-future Japan, the film follows a young boy who goes in search of his dog after the whole species is banished to an island due to an illness outbreak. The film’s ensemble voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Fisher Stevens, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham, Kunichi Nomura and Yoko Ono.