Search for chocolate at Hastings Museum

Not done with tucking into chocolate eggs yet?

You’re in luck because Hastings Museum And Art Gallery is still holding its annual Easter Egg hunts daily until Sunday April 15.

Search for clues around the family friendly museum to solve the puzzle and win a chocolate treat. You can also check out local scenes from Hastings’ past in an exhibition of work by Vincent Lines. He was a well-respected painter, printmaker and illustrator. He was also head of the Hastings School of Art from 1949 until 1968. To mark the 50th anniversary of his death, this exhibition brings together work from the museum and private collections.