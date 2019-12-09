Seaview Carol Concert, review: St John the Evangelist, St Leonards, December 7

Seaview Carol Concerts really do get better and better each year.

I know I am biased but this year’s was certainly vintage.

After Father David’s familiar warm up act, Sound Waves Community Choir brought us four familiar carols in rousing settings. The Ragged Friends Chorale – a new one on me – excelled with a cappella arrangements of Little Cradle Rocks, The Sailor’s Carol and May your cup always be full – lovely numbers that I would like to know better.

Shadey Pines are an all-female group who brought the visiting singers’ contributions to a close with Lean on Me. In between we had heard briefly from Trustee Duncan Tree, Seaview CO Dave Perry and the Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sinden, extolling the extraordinary work undertaken at Seaview and the way everyone concerned is prepared to go the extra mile for the clients. They did not need to make any political points – the facts spoke for themselves.

But they really had saved the best for last. There have been some years when, honestly, Seaview Choir has brought joy and enthusiasm in armfuls even if the musical qualities have not been at the standard of the rest of the performers. Not this year. Led by Jenny Miller they gave us resounding renditions of God Rest Ye Merry, and We Three Kings; a lovely reading of The Owl and the Pussycat and two stunning arrangements of Santa Baby and Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree. They were joined by members of Barefoot Opera but you would have been hard-put to tell who was who from the voices on display.

Seaview does far more that support the homeless. It gives hope to individuals when they most need it and this Christmas, this was the most hopeful event I had attended.

