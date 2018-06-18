Spectacular and diverse day of community fun

Crowds of around 10,000 are expected for the 13th annual St Leonards Festival on Saturday June 30.

The event is centred around Warrior Square Gardens, where there will be a main stage, community stalls, global food court, and a children’s storytelling marquee.

The event officially starts at noon, following a warm-up at 11.30am with a live yoga session “for everyone” from Karen Simnet.

Throughout the afternoon local artists and performers will take to the stage, including Tornado Twirl Stars, the Bangladeshi Community, Barefoot Opera, Gizmo Kids, Tania Pieri, the Hastings Gospel Soul Singers, Bollywood dance workshop and more. Evening highlights include up-and-coming pop sensation Libby Whitehouse and X-Factor runner-up Kevin Davy-White with rock blues, soul and funk.

Kings Road Street Market will run from 10-5pm, packed with enticing crafts, activities, stalls, food and fun. The Hastings Thrives parade starts on the seafront at 2.30pm, making its way to the stage at Warrior Square Gardens by 3.15pm to end with a drum-off with six local drumming groups.

As night falls at 9.40pm, Dundu and Worldbeaters present a spectacular illuminated parade with giant puppets, colourful costumes and wild drumming.

Event Director Mandy Curtis of 18 Hours said: “We are delighted to have been asked produce St Leonards Festival in 2018 and are putting on a really big day with plenty for everyone.”

St Leonards Festival is suitable for everyone and completely free. Sponsors include Arts Council England, Hastings Council, Hastings Thrives, Hastings Storytelling Festival, and local business including Adams and Jarrett, Optivo, Fastprint, SoUrban, Dyer and Hobbis, Eat Global, Hastings Lions, Coasters and the East Sussex Arts Partnership. For full line up visit www.stleonardsfestival.org.uk