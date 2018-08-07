St Leonards film screening with director Q&A

Mark McGann’s new film Perplexed Music starring his brother Paul will screen at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Thursday August 30 from 7.30pm.

Paul is a former Doctor Who and was also in Withnail and I.

Perplexed Music is a visually and emotionally stunning new short film written and directed by Mark who is himself an actor, director and an Olivier Award nominee. It explores the grief and isolation tormenting a middle-aged man as he is locked away from the world in need of closure and the strength to go on after the loss of his partner.

An original song based on Elizabeth Barrett-Browning’s sonnet gave this film its name and runs through the story. The cast also includes Emma Campbell-Jones (Outlander, Royal Wives at War), Sonny McGann, Abra Thompson, Stephanie Grace Kennedy, Kathryn Crmichael and Reid Anderson.

The film was shot entirely on location in Somerset, Cornwall and the Cotswolds.

Mark’s first career breakthrough was a role in the production of Lennon in 1981 which received outstanding reviews and ran for 10 months at the London Astoria Theatre, winning him the first of two Olivier nominations for best actor in a West End production. He has since appeared in many successful theatre productions at the National Theatre.

His long career in TV has seen him play a huge variety of characters including Marcus Bannerman in drama series The Grand, and Tom Crean, the Irish companion of Ernest Shackelton in Shackelton opposite Kenneth Branagh.

There will be a Q&A with Mark McGann after the film.

Tickets £9/£8 concessions. Book at kino-teatr.co.uk or call 01424-457830.

