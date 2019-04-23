Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi brings tour to Hastings

Status Quo’s lead singer Francis Rossi brings his I Talk Too Much show to Hastings next year.

His 60 date UK book tour comes to the White Rock Theatre on Sunday May 3 2020 from 7.30pm.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday April 26 from 10am. They are available from the White Rock Theatre box office priced £30, £40 VIP & £75 Super VIP on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Fans will have the chance to meet and greet with the Status Quo frontman before the show, or see Francis during his autobiography signing afterwards.

On stage, Francis will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening of chat and music.

In Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much, the characterful founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of one of our best loved rock bands will talk about his mishaps and adventures of life on the road, and all that might entail.

Francis is a true member of British rock royalty. He sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock’n’roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was awarded an OBE in 2010, and has a BRIT for his Outstanding Contribution To Music.

His band has sold more than 120 million records globally. Rossi will be joined on stage by award-winning writer and broadcaster Mick Wall, who has sold more than one million books.