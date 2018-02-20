T-Birds and Pink Ladies head to Rye this weekend

As part of Rye Bay Scallop Festival 2018 celebrations, that old family favourite Grease will be shown at Rye Community Centre in Conduit Hill.

Presented by Acting Up In Rye and Rye Film Club, you are invited to a Grease Singalong on Saturday February 24 at 2.30pm or 7pm with this special 40th reunion at Rydell High...see the movie, sing and dance and pretend to be either Sandy or Danny - or both.

Tickets cost £6 for the afternoon show which includes popcorn, and £12 for the evening which includes supper, purchase at A Pocketful Of Rye in the High Street, or Rope Walk Toys in Rope Walk Arcade, or call 01797 224614.