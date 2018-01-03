Tales For Toddlers will delight and entertain

If it’s time to get away from Christmas toys and leftover turkey then head off down to the De La Warr Pavilion with the little ones.

They can listen to stories and songs and see whereimagination takes them - there is a choice of two Tales For Toddlers sessions on Monday with the first at 10.15–11am, and the second from 11.15am –12noon.

The sessions cost £1 each for all ages 0-5 years and adults), members go free (one adult only). Tickets can be purchased in advance in person at the box office or bought on the day (subject to availability). If you would like to check availability, please call Box Office on 01424 229 111.