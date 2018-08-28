That Friday feeling with classic movie for families in Hastings venue

That family favourite Jumanji (PG) is the Friday film at St Mary In The Castle on August 31 from 3pm.

When two kids find and play a magical board game, they release a man trapped for decades in it and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game. The film was released on December 15, 1995. Despite receiving generally unfavorable reviews, it was a box office success, Directed by Joe Johnston the movies stars the incomparable Robin Williams, with Kirsten Dunst and Bonnie Hunt.

Doors opn 2.30pm. Tickets cost £5 with a family ticket for £15, under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

read more; Two charities will benefit from musical fundraiser at White Rock Theatre in Hastings