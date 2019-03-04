The Birds - Kino-Teatr screen Hitchcock classic with live, improvised score

On Saturday (March 9) at 7.30pm the Kino-Teatr , Norman Road, St Leonards, presents the Alfred Hitchcock The Birds with an original live soundtrack from Non-Blank.

Loosely based on the 1952 story of the same name by Daphne du Maurier. It focuses on a series of sudden, unexplained violent bird attacks on the people of Bodega Bay, California over the course of a few days. The film stars Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren (in her screen debut), supported by Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette and Veronica Cartwright.

Hitchcock decided to do without any conventional incidental score. Instead, he made use of sound effects and sparse source music in counterpoint to calculated silences.

For this screening Non-Blank are adding an improvised score. Non-Blank (Ollie Cherer, Jack Hayter, Riz Maslen & Darren Morris) are a group of multi-instrumentalists, who have worked with Steve Mason, Candy Staton, and David Holmes.

Tickets £12.