The Producers - Battle Light Opera Group present classic comedy musical

Battle Light Opera Group present the hilarious musical The Producers, at Battle Memorial Hall, from May 8 to May 11.

Failing producer Max Bialystock and his accountant, Leo Bloom, scam a group of elderly women out of their nest eggs by convincing them to invest in a horrendously offensive Third Reich-themed musical secretly intended to bomb the moment it opens.

But when high-brow Broadway audiences mistakenly assume “Springtime for Hitler” is a satire, Bialystock finds himself with the critical acclaim that has long eluded him -- and the biggest hit of his career.

Tickets for the show are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/battlelightopera