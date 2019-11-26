The Rat Pack Christmas Show swings into Hastings

Rat Pack fans can get into the festive spirit at The White Rock Theatre, Hastings, this weekend.

The Rat Pack Christmas Show is at the venue on Sunday, December 1, and tickets cost £26.50 (£25 concessions, £4 off for White Rock Friends).

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The concert stars the acclaimed David Alacey (Lovejoy and Inspector Alleyn) as Frank Sinatra, with Paul Drakeley (Inside Out – BBC) as Dean Martin, as well as former Eastenders star Des Coleman as Sammy Davis Jnr.

A spokesperson said: “Together they amaze audiences with their recreation of a magical Christmas at The Sands with Sinatra, Martin and Davis in this sensational show that brings the style, glamour and excitement of the Las Vegas heyday to vivid life.”

The event includes all of the hits like ‘My Way’, ‘Mr Bojangles’, ‘New York New York’, ‘Amore’ and ‘Fly Me To The Moon’, as well as ‘Winter Wonderland’, ‘Let It Snow’ and ‘White Christmas’.

Special Guest Charley Toulan performs as Marilyn Monroe and the show also features the Buddy Greco Band under the direction of BBC musical director Mac Shone.

