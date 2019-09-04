The Warlocks - Tickets still available for St Leonards show this weekend

Psych-rock heavyweights The Warlocks hit 1066 Country on Saturday (September 7).

Tickets are still available for the show at St Leonards’ newest venue The Piper in Norman Road,

A spokesperson said: “The Warlocks started because of their mutual love of all things rock ’n’ roll.

“They love a lot of the ’60s, ’70s and some ’80s inspired, but they’re not a retro band. Always open to trying new things, sometimes they strike gold, like with the material which makes its way onto their highly experimental latest record Mean Machine Music.”

Support comes from fellow Californians The Confederate Dead.

The Piper is a new grassroots music venue and pub, which opened inside the former music venue The Norman Arms in June. The building was purchased by Chris Barnett, who has worked in the music industry for more than 30 years. Alongside his business partner Andy Barker, Chris worked to fully restore the building to provide top quality entertainment in a small venue

Tickets £10 + booking fee - On sale now at Dice & See Tickets

https://dice.fm/event/9baw7-the-warlocks-7th-sep-the-piper-saint-leonards-tickets