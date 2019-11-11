The Welsh Springsteen: Martyn Joseph has been booked for an awesome Hastings gig

Soulful singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph brings his unique sound to the White Rock, Hastings, next week.

The folk-rock artist will be in the Sussex Studio on Friday, November 22 (8pm).

Tickets for this special event cost £17. White Rock Friends get £1 off. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Martyn is renowned for his passionate and expressive style, and his mastery of the guitar has led critics to compare him to Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer and Dave Matthews.

A spokesperson said: “A unique talent driven by passion, social awareness and love for his trade, he’s a jaw dropping guitar player who has developed a unique percussive style, teamed up with a powerful show stopping voice, and has been called ‘The Welsh Springsteen’

“Concerned with making music that is relevant and vital to his audience, he engages with challenging narratives tackling the complexity of the human condition, underpinned with a promise of hope. In his own words: ‘Really what I do is to try and write songs that might step up and make some sense of a moment in time. A good song makes you feel like you’re not alone in the world.’

“He is hailed as a raconteur weaving tales on topical concerns, as well as stories on the fragility of love, with a magical ability to reach out to his listeners through his passion and humour. Stunning reviews single him out as an unmissable solo performer whose music stays with you long after the show has ended.”

Martyn received a Spirit of Folk Award in 2018 from Folk Alliance International in Kansas USA, as well as Fatea magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award in the UK. His critcially acclaimed album Here Come The Young was released in January this year.

